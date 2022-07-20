Ric Flair Teases Charlotte Flair Getting Involved in His Last Match

Ric Flair has already confirmed his daughter, current WWE star Charlotte Flair, will be in attendance at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31 when he teams with Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final professional wrestling match. Jarrett used this week's episode of his My World podcast to tear into both Flair and El Idolo, calling the latter a "curtain jerker" while wondering aloud how many chances he was getting on a national stage because of his family connections (he's married to Charlotte).

Flair responded to those comments on the latest To Be The Man Podcast, joking that Jarrett's comments might result in him getting a beating from "The Queen" before "Double J" even makes it to the ring. Jarrett is the only person under the WWE banner wrestling at the event and Charlotte hasn't been on TV since getting written off at WrestleMania Backlash.

"He needs to go spend a week in Durango, see where that kid (Andrade) grew up in the streets of," Flair said. "Holy s—. I love that. I'm gonna call Andrade ASAP."

"Can I tell you something right now?" he later added. "And I'm saying this from my heart, and you know her very well. Jeff, if she sees him behind the curtain, may get the s— beat out of him by Ashley before he ever gets to the f—ing ring. She stands by her man. Good lord, I wouldn't want her coming at me 100 miles an hour. That was not a smart comment, especially to her husband. If she wasn't coming, I know she's there now. Both him and Karen [Jarrett], they both better walk around her on glass."

Check out the full lineup for the Ric Flair's Last Match event below and stay tuned for live coverage of the event: