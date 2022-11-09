Ric Flair Explains How New Documentary Will Address the Plane Ride From Hell

Ric Flair will be the centerpiece of a new upcoming documentary created by WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi. "The Nature Boy" brought up the doc on the latest To Be The Man Podcast and mentioned that it will address accusations made last year on an episode of Dark Side of The Ring regarding the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell." That episode featured a flight attendant accusing Flair of sexual assault, something he vehemently denied but still resulted in his presence in WWE's opening signature getting removed for a while.

"One of the most difficult things I've ever been through in my life personally, aside from health issues, is having 85,000 people tell me within two minutes I wasn't on the opening of Raw or Smackdown after that bullsh*t when the plane ride from hell came out, which is all bulls— which it explained thoroughly in my new documentary, I mean, thoroughly. I am calling some people out big time," Flair said.

"So to answer your question, if they had left me off (the signature of Crown Jewel, which appears to be WWE using an older version of the signature for the Saudi Arabia crowd), I wouldn't mind it because I've had my time. It's not my time anymore. But it is something that means a lot to me personally, as it does to everybody else, and I'm sure they would tell you that if they're being honest with you. It's a big deal. You're seen worldwide three times a week. It's a big deal for anybody. Any wrestler that says I don't want to be on the opening of a WWE show is a lying son of a b*tch. I mean, it's the biggest platform with the biggest audience. It's a huge honor to be there and be part of it. Think about this. How many father-daughters are on the opening of anything? Never in the history of the business," he added.

Is Ric Flair Retired?

Flair competed in what was billed as his final match during SummerSlam weekend back in July. He later indicated on his podcast that he regretted calling that his retirement match, but has also added that he intends to stick to that claim.

"When I say (Rick Steamboat coming out of retirement) inspires me to want to do it again, it's not that I couldn't. I will stand by this. I wish I hadn't said it was my last match, and I don't want to disappoint a bunch of fans by doing it again, but I got myself into good shape. Then I made what turned out to be a drastic mistake by not hydrating, but I feel great. I feel like as long as you're healthy, you should do what you want to do when you get to my age. I mean, you know, I feel like we limit ourselves to what people think we should be doing sometimes as opposed to what we're doing. What the hell? I can do that and probably better', and he probably will. You know he'll look better. He always has and always will," Flair said on a previous episode.

