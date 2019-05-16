Report: Ric Flair’s Hospitalization Was Planned, Not Serious

Ric Flair fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears “The Nature Boy’s” hospitalization was not as serious as originally thought.

TMZ reported on Thursday morning that Flair had been rushed to a hospital near Atlanta, Georgia because of a “very serious” medical emergency. But Conrad Thompson, Flair’s son in-law and Starrcast convention promoter, would beg to differ.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp, Thompson said on the Starrcast media conference call on Thursday afternoon that Flair’s hospitalization “is not as grave or serious” as initially reported. He added that Flair went in for a planned procedure.

He stated that Flair and the family knew the procedure was coming and he could have had it before or after Vegas, and wanted to feel good for Starrcast — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 16, 2019

This story is developing…