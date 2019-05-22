Ric Flair out of the Hospital After Surgery

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is officially out of the hospital, as TMZ snapped photos of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer as he left the hospital in a wheelchair alongside his wife Wendy Barlow on Wednesday.

“We were told the procedure was a success — and the fact Flair was discharged from the hospital just 48 hours later is probably a good sign!!!” TMZ reported. “… But, we’re told he’s been handling everything with a great attitude and has even been chatting up his famous friends who have called to check in over the past few days.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reports of Flair being rushed to the hospital first popped up on May 16, though family members were quick to assure his fans that it was not an emergency situation and that he always planned to be hospitalized in order to have a surgery done before his appearance at the Starrcast II fan convention later this week. The procedure was delayed from Friday to Monday due to “complications,” though it appears it eventually went off without a hitch.

Flair took to Twitter shortly after the story broke.

The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time! pic.twitter.com/yPKC7AKGoY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 22, 2019

“The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love,” Flair wrote. “At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!”

Flair was supposed to be the guest of honor for a comedy roast at the show, but on Monday he was officially pulled from the event. The event’s officials released a statement on the situation, saying Flair’s roast would take place later i the year.

“The good news is that Ric Flair’s surgery was a success,” the statement read. “The bad news is that his doctor won’t allow him to travel this weekend. As a result, his Meet & Greets at #Starrcast are being refunded. The Roast of Ric Flair will have to be postponed to a later date yet to be determined.”