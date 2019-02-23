Watch: Ric Flair Thrown Epic Surprise 70th Birthday Party By Numerous Celebrities

Throughout his wrestling career, nobody knew how to throw a better party than Ric Flair. On Friday night, he had a big time party thrown for him.

The WWE Hall of Famer will turn 70 on Monday and WWE is scheduled to feature an on-air birthday party for him that night during RAW. A segment which will likely serve to further the storyline between his daughter Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

However, on Friday night in Atlanta, Georgia, Flair was the honoree of a surprise birthday party featuring some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Reportedly in attendance were such figures as his daughter, WWE’s Charlotte Flair, Triple H, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Evander Holyfield, Jeff Hardy, Dennis Rodman, Chris Jericho, The Nasty Boys, Charles Barkley, Shane McMahon, Todd Gurley, and others.

Arash Markazi, a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, was in attendance and posted a video to Twitter which shows the moment Flair arrives to the party. Ever a man of intense emotions, the 16-time World Champion almost immediately breaks down at the sight of so many familiar faces there to honor him with the surprise party.

A quick trip to Atlanta for Ric Flair’s surprise 70th birthday party. The guest list includes Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Charles Barkley, Todd Gurley, Evander Holyfield, Dennis Rodman, Chris Jericho, The Nasty Boys, Brad Nessler and like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/AcmyG4Ducx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 22, 2019

Later in the night, Flair gave a speech that reportedly went for around 30 minutes. Here is some of that speech.

Ric’s speech literally went 30 minutes. Here’s the end of it. pic.twitter.com/OkLVj6myXp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 23, 2019

The event also featured an incredibly epic birthday cake that has to be seen to be believed.

I thought Ric was going to die two years ago when he was in intensive care in Atlanta. We’re celebrating his 70th birthday tonight in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/MtYR3ZRI1u — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 22, 2019

Throughout the night there were classic Flair matches being shown on television at the party, as well as wrestling memorabilia on display that included the championships that Flair has won throughout his career.

After all of the health issues that Flair has gone through over the last couple of years, it’s great to see an event put together like this to honor him. It’s easy to tell from the pictures that the effort meant a great deal to the “Nature Boy.”