Ric Flair Teases Getting Physical at WWE Crown Jewel

Ric Flair will be in Team Flair’s corner for the 10-man tag match against Team Hogan at Crown Jewel on Thursday. But even though “The Nature Boy” is 70 years old and hasn’t wrestled a match since 2011, he won’t be afraid to get physical during the match in Saudi Arabia. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the premiere episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast on Wednesday, in which he reminded the SmackDown commentator that he is medically cleared to take bumps.

“I’ve been cleared, by the way Corey. That’s a secret, I’ve been cleared, I’ve got a medical release,” Flair said. “So, never, ever forget who the dirtiest player in the game is. I’ll be equipped and ready, in the words of Pedro Morales, for any kind of action!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flair’s team, comprised of Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, will take on Hulk Hogan’s team of Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, Ricochet and Rusev.

On Wednesday WWE dropped a major announcement that Crown Jewel would feature the first women’s match in the company’s history with Natalya vs. Lacey Evans.

“”WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced at a press conference at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh that the first-ever WWE women’s match in Saudi Arabia will take place tomorrow, October 31 as part of Riyadh Season, which includes more than 100 events over a two-month span featuring world-class entertainment and sports properties,” the company announced in a press release. “WWE Superstars Natalya and Lacey Evans will perform at CROWN JEWEL, one of WWE’s premier pay-per-view events, which also features Roman Reigns, the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and many more.”

Check out the full card for Crown Jewel below: