Watch: Ric Flair Calls Out WWE For Using ‘The Man,’ Wants To Be Paid

As WWE has continued to make “The Man” a weekly phrase uttered on their television product, Ric Flair has become more and more irked.

Speaking recently to TMZ, Flair said that WWE is wronging him by using the phrase without his permission. He believes the company needs to pay him and is even now threatening legal action.

“I’m glad that I’m having this opportunity to clear the air. When I first saw this [‘The Man’ Becky Lynch] thing go down in August 2018, I thought, ‘Cool, ‘The Man’ – my gimmick – versus my daughter, Charlotte.’ Okay, that’s the day it started, right after SummerSlam. I thought, cool. I said, ‘I’m going to make some money; it’s my trademark and they have it to use.’ I’ve been saying it’s [been mine] since 1981. So I got my worded statement, I sent [WWE’s lawyer] a text and the lawyer, who just has no respect for me whatsoever which is something I’m not going to deal with much longer, he said, ‘You’re wrong. It’s not even close.’ I said, ‘It’s not even close?’ So, boom, I sent him another text, he didn’t respond. So I had my lawyer call him and he blew off my lawyer. This is all in 2018 or in January of ’19,” Flair said (transcript via Wrestling Inc.).

Apparently, Flair’s daughter (WWE superstar Charlotte Flair) is not on the same page with him as it relates to the situation. Flair has been attempting to trademark the phrase, as has been previously reported, so that WWE would have to pay him every time the term “The Man” is used on television.

“It’s funny, my daughter is so mad at me because I filed, not even understanding that it’s not Becky,” Flair continued. “I have no beef with Becky. But here’s the deal: when I almost died two years ago, one person stayed by me the whole time for 31 days in ICU, 12 days while I was dying on a respirator, and I’m going to take care of her and her family, and my family that has taken care of me, no matter what. I don’t care what the WWE thinks of me personally; I know they love me, but obviously they have lost respect for me. If I don’t win, and even if I won, Becky can have [The Man] all day long. I’m glad! But I want the company to pay me for it because I’m going to take care of my family. I am going to be ‘The Man’, and if I don’t get it, you know what my tombstone will say? ‘He died trying to be The Man’.”