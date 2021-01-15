Ricochet Dispels Rumors On His WWE Future

Ricochet's signing with WWE back in January 2018 was one of the most anticipated signings for the company at the time. Having captured wrestling fan's adoration after high profile runs with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Lucha Underground, Ricochet arrived in WWE with a lot of hype. He took part in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver New Orleans in April 2018 that remains one of the greatest matches in NXT history, making his mark early in his run with WWE.

Once brought up to the main roster, Ricochet's push hasn't been what most fans would like to see. Errors have been made, for sure. And due to the nature of his standing on the card as of right now (often wrestling on Main Event), fans had started to speculate about Ricochet's future with the company.

One outlet erroneously claimed that Ricochet was on his way out of WWE, and Ricochet took to his Twitter account to dispel the rumor. He wrote "this is fake."

There had been some speculative reporting about whether Ricochet had signed a new WWE contract (his original deal in January 2018 was for three years). If that is indeed the case (and we can't confirm that it is), another recent report noted that several WWE stars had been turning down contracts of late due to the pandemic's effect on the money being offered. While this may not be the case with Ricochet, it has been the case with others which could explain in a delay in re-signing.

The recent report on WWE's recent struggles in getting talent to re-sign also noted that WWE understands why stars have been turning down contracts and there was hope that later this year, new offers could be made with better compensation included.