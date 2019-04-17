Ricochet Promotes GoFundMe Page for His Mother After Her House Burns Down

WWE Superstar Ricochet posted a link to a GoFundMe account to social media on Wednesday morning, revealing that his mother’s house had recently burned down.

“Monday afternoon I found out that my mom came home from the theatre to find her house engulfed in flames,” he wrote. “Luckily my mom, her boyfriend and his two boys are all okay, but devastated from losing all of the memories that were in this house. Not only memories that they have made together, but from me and my brothers childhood, my son growing up and everything in between.

“I’ve never done a Gofundme before and wouldn’t be doing this one right now if I didn’t feel it necessary in this crucial situation, but I knew I wanted to do something that could take this horrible negative and possibly turn it into something positive for them,” he continued. “If you are able to donate anything at all it will be greatly appreciated. If you are not able to donate, your love and support will be just as appreciated. This is something I want to do to show my mom that she is not alone in this and that we are all here for them in their time of need.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised just under $6,000 dollars.

Ricochet joined the Monday Night Raw roster this week alongside his tag partner Aleister Black as part of this year’s Superstar Shake-up. Other stars to join the Red Brand included AJ Styles, The Miz, Andrade, Rey Mysterio, The Usos, Eric Young, EC3, Cedric Alexander and Lacey Evans.

