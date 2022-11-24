Ring of Honor Final Battle's Main Event Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Tony Khan is following up AEW Full Gear with Ring of Honor's December pay-per-view Final Battle, and now a new report reveals what the main event is expected to be. According to PWInsider, the Ring of Honor: Final Battle main event will be between ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli, though it isn't just an ordinary match. Aside from the ROH World Championship being on the line, it will carry a stipulation that states if Claudio loses, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Jericho is the one who dethroned Castagnoli as the ROH World Champion, and Claudio has wanted another shot at the Champ ever since. Now he has that chance, but if he loses, it will be quite interesting to see him join the ranks of the JAS, who are pretty much the antithesis of the Blackpool Combat Club.

It's also a group that is dealing with a lot of internal issues thanks to William Regal's actions at Full Gear. Regal turned on Jon Moxley at Full Gear, giving MJF brass knuckles so he could knock out Moxley and become the new AEW World Champion. Now the future of the group, which also includes Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson, remains to be seen, but at least we know that Claudio is still very much in the mix of the Title scene.

This is the latest in Jericho's mission to take down all former ROH Champions, and he just wants to add insult to injury by making Claudio switch sides. It also probably wouldn't hurt to have someone of Claudio's skillset in the group on the whole too, but that's even if Claudio decides to play ball.

No other matches have been announced for Final Battle, but another match that could very well happen is Mercedes Martinez vs Athena for the ROH Women's Championship. Martinez recently came out to run off Athena after she made her full heel turn and they seem to be in each other's sights, so we could end up seeing that announced at some point.

What do you think of the main event for ROH Final Battle? Let us know in the comments!