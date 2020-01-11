PCO Wants to Start Monster Mania as Ring of Honor World Champion

PCO’s incredible career renaissance reached its pinnacle back in December at the Final Battle pay-per-view when he defeated Rush to become Ring of Honor World Champion at 51-years-old. This marked the former WWF Superstar’s first run as world champ in his decades-long history, and could send ROH in an entirely new direction for 2020. “The French Frankenstein” is set to make his first title defense on Saturday night at the Saturday Night at Center Stage event in Atlanta, then defend the ROH Six-Man World Tag Team Championships alongside Marty Scurll and Brody King on Sunday at the Honor Reigns Supreme show in Concord, North Carolina.

Before those two defenses, PCO (real name Carl Ouellet) spoke about his resurgence in the pro wrestling world and his plans to bring “Monster Mania” to ROH now that he’s world champion.

ComicBook.com: So, how does it feel to be Ring of Honor World Champion?

PCO: The day that I won, I mean, was like my life unrolled in front of me and for different obstacles, setbacks, sometimes when I succeeded, sometimes when I had fails, all the efforts that I put into it, and working hard. Everything flashed like the movie of my own life, working forward to get to that goal. Now I know I chose to be a champion. It’s like you’re serving pretty much … Try to give the best service as you can to all medias, crowd, taking pictures, photos, being everywhere. That’s what I’ve strived for all my life and I’m more than happy to do that.

When you had first signed with Ring of Honor was the World Championship in mind? Did you expect to rise to that level at some point?

I mean I never discussed any of that when I signed. I wanted to know a little bit what the plans were, if I was signing with Ring of Honor. At that time the plan was to be with Villain Enterprises, which was something that I was really happy to do. Other than that that was it. No, I just worked my way all the way up to the top. I mean that was the plan in my mind because that’s always been the plan. Anywhere I’ve been or anywhere I’ve done without making plans, so that was always in the back of my mind but I just didn’t know how it was going to happen, and what was going to happen, and how it was going to unfold. But of course that’s a long life career achievement, so very happy about it.

It seems like everywhere you look at Ring of Honor shows there are fans wearing Villain Enterprises merch. Why do you think your faction connects so well with fans?

There’s so many factors it’s hard to pinpoint one more than another one. Marty’s been successful for so many years. I think the fact that he joined with two monsters that has different styles but Brody King, he can do it all. He can brawl, he can fight, he can high fly. I don’t hesitate to put my own body at risk in order to get the job done and things like that, very monstrous as well. The chemistry was there, it’s just the friendship was there, so once you got that chemistry it’s easy for the fans to see through that it’s real and that’s when it starts to pick u

Now that you’ve reached the top of Ring of Honor, what are your goals moving forward and how long do you plan on continuing to wrestle?

For me right now I try to emphasize on what I can control, and I know where I’m going, and I know what I’m doing. For me it’s now time for PCO Monster Mania. It’s time to step it up one notch to sell out arenas, and pack places, and make an impact. It’s not about the years. It’s not about how many years, it’s about accomplishing what I wanted to accomplish in this business.

So if it takes three years it’s three years. If it takes two it’s going to be two, but I just want to build those … The entire business, as far as positively I want to impact and, like I said, just PCO Monster Mania. Something huge. Craziness all over the wrestling world. Just being in demand, being popular in every walk of life.

Ring of Honor’s Saturday Night at Center Stage event kicks off at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard time and can be streamed live via the HonorClub streaming service. For details on how to subscribe, click here.

