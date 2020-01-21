Rocky Johnson Laid to Rest on Tuesday

Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and former WWF Tag Team Champion, died at the age of 75 back on Jan 15. His son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to confirm that he and his family would by laying his father to rest later that day. Johnson was responding to rapper Mega Ran, who released a small sample of a song dedicated to “The Soulman” when he made the confirmation. Johnson revealed on Sunday that his father had died quickly of a blood clot that had made its way from his leg to one of his lungs, causing him to go cardiac arrest.

Appreciate these bars about my pops, Rocky Johnson.

“First black tag team champs, I’m a believer”

He made us all believe.

Thank you, brother. DJ

Ps; today we lay the “Soulman” to rest. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/euoyodEAkm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 21, 2020

“The People’s Champ” said he never got the chance to say goodbye to his father before he died, so he posted a lengthy tribute to him on his Instagram.

He also thanked his fans and fellow wrestlers for offering their condolences.

“Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude, deep in my bones, in my constitution, in my wiring, in my heart and in my mana for the outpouring of love and the support and the condolences that you have sent me and my family,” Johnson said.

“You have lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine,” he added. “All your messages — your lengthy messages, your deep messages, all the stories you’ve shared with me — I’ve read as many of them as I possibly could,” Johnson continued. “The quality that it has provided me during this time has immeasurable and invaluable and I thank you guys and I love you for the support.”