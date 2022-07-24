ROH and AEW Fans Thrilled for Claudio Castagnoli's World Title win at Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view got things started with a bang, kicking the show off with the ROH World Championship match. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham would face AEW's newest signing Claudio Castagnoli for the Title, and it was a physical and technical battle between the two throughout the match. It would ultimately end with Castagnoli pinning Gresham to become the new ROH World Champion, and while there is some criticism regarding the length of the match and having it start the show, fans are all-in on Claudio becoming a World Champion, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

There are some criticisms here and there, regarding if it was too early to put the Title on Claudio, but only because he was recently signed. Claudio has been a fan favorite throughout his time in WWE (when he went by Cesaro), and they couldn't be happier for him now that he's a World Champion in ROH.

The fans in attendance were definitely in Claudio's corner, and he received a huge reaction when he finally pinned Gresham to become the new Champion. You could also see the emotion in Claudio's expression after winning, and it was a win that many have felt Claudio has deserved for a very long time. Congratulations to Claudio on the big Championship win, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.