ROH Death Before Dishonor Main Event Cancelled Due to Injury

Ring of Honor is currently building to its second pay-per-view event of the year, ROH Death Before Dishonor. This show will be the latest to take place in the Tony Khan era of ROH, as the AEW President purchased the promotion back in March 2022. Throughout 2022, ROH ran three total pay-per-view events without any weekly television to build to them, only utilizing one-off segments on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage to hype the upcoming card. After ROH Final Battle last December, Khan announced that he would be resurrecting ROH's streaming service, HonorClub, to produce weekly television for the brand. ROH TV first built to ROH Supercard of Honor this past March and recent episodes have been shaping the ROH Death Before Dishonor card.

Following NJPW Independence Day, former ROH World Champion challenger Eddie Kingston encouraged Mark Briscoe to pursue the ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. This led to the match being confirmed days later on ROH TV, but a recent announcement has put that plan on pause.

Taking to Twitter, ROH President Tony Khan revealed that Briscoe has suffered an injury and will not be cleared to compete come ROH Death Before Dishonor on Friday, July 21st.

"Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21. We all wish Mark the very best in his recovery," Khan wrote.

Khan added that Castagnoli is currently "on training sabbatical" getting ready to compete in the titular match at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts next week. Castagnoli will team with his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Pac to take on The Golden Elite in the infamous double steel cage match at Boston's TD Garden.

Regarding Castagnoli's opponent for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Khan noted that that situation will be addressed "next week."

Castagnoli has reigned as ROH World Champion since December 2022. That began his second reign with the championship, as he had first won the title at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 against Jonathan Gresham. During his current run, Castagnoli has had successful defenses against the aforementioned Eddie Kingston as well as Christopher Daniels, Blake Christian, Komander and others.

ROH Death Before Dishonor goes down on Friday, July 21st. There are currently no matches officially announced for the event, but it is known that both the ROH World and Television Championships will be defended on the show.