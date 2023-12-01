ROH Women's World Championship Match Set for ROH Final Battle

The ROH Women's World Championship is set to be defended at ROH Final Battle, as announced on the November 30 episode of Ring of Honor on HonorClub.

Athena has defended the women's championship 17 times since winning it at last year's Final Battle pay-per-view. She's defended against some of the strongest women the division and women's wrestling has to offer but now she must overcome someone that she's put under her wing -- Billie Starkz. In a segment with Lexi Nair and Billie Starkz, Athena first called out Eddie Kingston who had a lot to say about Athena.

"Eddie Kingston. I know that you don't come to my show very often and you haven't been here for a while. But the next time that I hear you talk about my show and me as your ROH Women's World Champion not carrying my weight, I'm going to Backfist you to the future," Athena said. "Let me get one thing straight. My back is so tired from carrying, not only every porcelain hussy I've been in the ring with, not only the women's division but the entire damn show, Eddie, I am the standard at Ring of Honor. I am the workhorse of this entire show and it's about damn time you put some respect on 'The Fallen Goddess,' 'The Minion Overload' 'The Alpha,' the ROH gatekeeper, but most of all, you're forever Ring of Honor Women's World Champion."

She lets her frustrations out about Starkz as well, wondering why she's so good at winning singles matches but when they tag together they lose. She instructs Starkz to get ready for her match with Marina Shafir. Later in the show, Athena holds a graduation for her minions in training, but only Nair graduated. Starkz attempts to confront Athena about it but she tells her not to ruin Nair's moment. Fed up with her treatment from Athena, Starkz snaps and throws Athena into the barricade and snatches the ROH Women's World Championship, holding it high above her head. Starkz then asked Tony Khan for a championship match which he granted for ROH Final Battle. Starkz has been wrestling in AEW since February of 2023 and soon after Tony Schiavone revealed in April she officially signed with the company. She's been under the tutelage of Athena ever since.

ROH Final Battle takes place December 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.