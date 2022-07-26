Roman Reigns Addresses Vince McMahon's WWE Departure on WWE Raw

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were the first members of Monday Night Raw to officially address Vince McMahon's departure from WWE during Monday's episode. After a brawl between The Miz and Logan Paul, the show officially got underway with a promo from The Bloodline. Heyman did most of the talking, joking that the sound guy was "next on the list" to leave the company after his microphone started cutting out. He then proceeded to tear down Brock Lesnar ahead of Reigns' match with "The Beast" this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Theory then arrived, once again bragging about how he would cash in his Money in the Bank contract at the end of the show regardless of who won. Reigns convinced him to step in the ring, then told him he needs to look around and realize "Your daddy is not here anymore," referencing how Theory was handpicked to be a star by McMahon. The crowd inside Madison Square Garden then began chanting "Who's Your Daddy?" and Reigns claimed it would be him if Theory kept messing around.

“Your daddy’s not here anymore” Roman Reigns is a savage for this 😭💀 #wweraw #wwemsg pic.twitter.com/6mf9anihGx — Bui Club (@BuiClub) July 26, 2022

