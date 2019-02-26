Report: Roman Reigns Made the Decision to Return to WWE Quickly

Roman Reigns broke the news on Monday Night Raw this week that his leukemia was in remission, and that the former world champion was back in the company.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday night that Reigns first told Vince McMahon about his medical situation last week, and that the idea for him to make a return to television so quickly “was completely Roman Reigns’ call.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sapp added that other WWE officials such as Triple H and Stephanie McMahon weren’t told about Reigns until early Monday morning.

Reigns opened this week’s Raw by sharing the good news with the WWE fans, who were overjoyed to see him successfully defeat cancer. But after closing out the segment by embracing his former Shield brother Seth Rollins, it turned out Reigns wasn’t done for the evening.

After losing a No Disqualification match to Drew McIntyre, Dean Ambrose found himself on the receiving end of a four-man beating from McIntyre, Elias, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. Both Reigns and Rollins ran down to make the save, with Reigns hitting a series of Superman Punches and his first spear since making his return. The pair acknowledged Ambrose as they walked back up the ramp, but it seemed that a Shield reunion was still a ways away.

Sapp also reported that it was Ambrose’s decision not to join Rollins in congratulating Reigns on the stage following his announcement, though he was reportedly very emotional backstage.

Reigns took to Instagram shortly after making his announcement to thank his friends and family.

“I’m back, I didn’t get enough,” Reigns said. “I said it before, I’m going to say it a lot, thank you. And I didn’t really get a chance because, I’m not going to lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming just to hear the response and they actually cheered me. Crazy,”

“But I just want to say, I hugged the hell out of her out there, but I just wanted to say thank you to my mom, thank you to my family, thank you to my children, but most of all thank you to my wife,” he continued. “Along with everyone else that sent their support and prayers. I just don’t feel like I would be in this position, feeling this good without all you guys. So, one more time and it’s not the last time, but it’s one more time. Thank you.”

No word yet on how soon Reigns will be back in a WWE ring for a full match.