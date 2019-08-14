Roman Reigns Endorses Buddy Murphy After Stellar SmackDown Live Match

Buddy Murphy put on a star-making performance on SmackDown Live this week when he pushed Roman Reigns to his limit for nearly 15 minutes. The bout marked the former Cruiserweight Champion’s first singles televised match since moving to the main roster, and he impressed WWE fans so much he started trending nationwide on Twitter.

Reigns wound up pulling out a win with a Spear, but gave Murphy an endorsement afterwards by saying he wants a rematch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meant every word I said about @WWE_Murphy in the ring. He said he wanted a fight and he got one. Tonight was my night, but I’m sure it won’t be the last time I’ll stand across from you. #SDLive #SecretsOut pic.twitter.com/4zD6znVznz — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 14, 2019

“Tonight was my night, but I’m sure it won’t be the last time I’ll stand across from you,” Reigns wrote.

Murphy reflected on the match’s reception on Wednesday afternoon.

The whole world knows my name… 🙏 — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) August 14, 2019

Murphy will be one of the 16 wrestlers that take part in the returning King of the Ring tournament, which starts on next week’s Monday Night Raw and will reportedly last all the way up until Clash of Champions. Other SmackDown wrestlers in the tournament include Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Elias, Kevin Owens and Shelton Benjamin.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night Murphy got caught up in the Reigns/Rowan/Daniel Bryan storyline. A week ago Reigns violently interrogated Murphy into telling him that Rowan was behind the mysterious scaffolding and backstage car crash attacks, and Rowan responded by attacking Murphy at SummerSlam. After Tuesday’s match Bryan and Rowan cornered Murphy in the locker room, beating him into forcibly saying that he lied about Rowan. Bryan closed out the show by promising he’d reveal the culprit next week.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Murphy first signed a developmental deal with WWE back in 2013. He began teaming with Wesley Blake in August 2014, and with Alexa Bliss as their manager the pair held the NXT Tag Team Championships for 205 days in 2015. In 2018 he made the jump to the 205 Live brand after cutting a considerable amount of weight, and held the Cruiserweight title for 183 days.