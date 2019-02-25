Roman Reigns Set to Make ‘Can’t Miss’ Announcement on ‘Good Morning America’

Roman Reigns is set to appear on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning and, according to the promo for the show, he has some major news to share.

In an ad released by GMA’s Twitter account on Monday, Reigns was teased to have “an announcement you can’t miss.” He is also expected to talk about his ongoing battle with leukemia.

Vince McMahon broke the news on Thursday that Reigns would be appearing on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw with an update on his health.

“(Roman Reigns) (aka Joe Anoa’i) will address the status of his fight with leukemia this Monday on Raw,” McMahon wrote.

To further add to the speculation that Reigns may be on his way back to the ring, his personal trainer David Gonyea posted a photo of Reigns to Instagram congratulating him on his hard work.

“Had the absolute honor and privilege of having Roman Reigns train at Island Club and Spa during his stay in Waikiki! It was very humbling for an athlete of his caliber to not only train here but also speak so very highly of our facility,” Gonyea wrote. “Glad we provided a great space to help him prepare for his in-ring return!”

Back in October Reigns revealed to the world on an episode of Raw that he had been battling leukemia since his early 20s, and that it had recently returned and required chemotherapy. He relinquished the WWE Universal Championship on the spot, and promised the fans he’d be back.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” he continued. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

Given the uncertain timetable surrounding the cancer, Reigns’ return timetable is still up in the air until he gives his update on Raw.