Watch: Jimmy Uso Gives Midair Tribute to Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series

As Roman Reigns‘ cousin, it’s up to The Usos to represent The Big Dog and his family in WWE. And during his Survivor Series match, Jimmy Uso gave a nod to Reigns mid-flight.

The Usos along with seven other teams competed on Sunday’s pre-show in a traditional Survivor Series match. It was the Usos who had the matches final moment as Jimmy and Jey hit Scott Dawson with a double superkick. With Dawson out, Jimmy climbed the ropes, and landed a splash, but before impact cocked his fist on homage to Reigns and his Superman Punch.

Jimmy Uso hits the Roman Reigns tribute splash#SDLive pic.twitter.com/1oc0UWTPVR — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 24, 2018

For those lacking context, Reigns revealed he was forced to leave WWE after being told his leukemia had returned. After a heartbreaking address on Raw, Reigns’ laid down his Universal Championship and we haven’t seen him since.

There is little information available about Reigns’ battle with leukemia but it is believed the treatment will cost him at least of WWE action. Reign’s speech was optimistic, if not inspiring as it will be known as one of the most emotional moments in Raw history.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

