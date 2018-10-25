WWE’s Sasha Banks on Roman Reigns’ Leukemia: ‘No One Knew’

Despite it being the biggest story in this era of WWE, no one had a clue that Roman Reigns would reveal the return of his leukemia on Raw this week. And that includes his peers.

In an appearance on Conversations with Maria Menounos, Sasha Banks says detailed what it was like hearing Reigns’ heartbreaking news from backstage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I remember getting ready for my match and walking backstage and everyone just stopped and was watching some kind of screen of any sort that they could see,” she recalled. “And I’m like ‘what’s going on? what-what did he just tell us?’

Earlier this week a report emerged indicating that only a few WWE officials knew the details of Reigns’ speech, but Banks confirmed that no Superstars were in the know.

“Everyone found out with that promo, the whole world. No-one backstage knew. I ran to guerrilla ’cause I’m like- he is the strongest, most amazing man I’ve ever met. He’s taught me so much since I’ve been on RAW,” she said.

Social media flooded with love and support for Reigns moments after his announcement. Both fans and wrestlers alike seemed to drop everything they were doing pass along a well wish to The Big Dog.

“Just to see the outreach on Twitter too of people just wishing him well, knowing that people are gonna pray for him, I know he is going to get through this because he is so strong,” said Banks.

Reigns is expected to miss at least a year of WWE action in his second battle with leukemia. With Reigns bowing out, WWE not only loses their Universal Champion, but also their locker room leader.

“To know he has been battling with this and didn’t tell a soul and he is legit. He is a leader, he is everyone- everyone looks up to him. There’s no bad word[s] that anybody can say about him, because he is the hardest working person I’ve ever met, and I wish him all the best, and I know he’s gonna overcome this,” said Banks.

[H/T Ringside News]