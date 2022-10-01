Roman Reigns and Logan Paul Face-Off Headlines WWE SmackDown Season Premiere

WWE is gearing up for a big season premiere week for Raw and SmackDown, and now we have the lineup for the SmackDown season premiere next week. To kick things off WWE announced that Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will be in the ring together for the first time since their tense press conference showdown in Las Vegas, and odds are Reigns will also have the rest of The Bloodline in tow. As for Paul, we'll have to see if he brings any allies to the ring to help counter the numbers of The Bloodline. That's not all though, as two big matches have also been announced for the premiere.

After their confrontation on this week's SmackDown, Gunther and Sheamus will have a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship, and it promises to be another physical match-up. The rest of the Brawling Brutes couldn't make it to the show this week, but they will certainly be there for next week's show ahead of their match at Extreme Rules, so Sheamus could very well become the new Intercontinental Champion sooner than later.

There will also be a match between Ricochet and Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet is looking for a bit of payback after Sikoa delivered an attack backstage. Sami Zayn will likely be on hand for the match to help however he can, so Ricochet will have his hands full, but he can most certainly handle it.

This will also be the final SmackDown before Extreme Rules, so we can probably expect Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and more to also be involved in the show. You can find the full card for Extreme Rules below.

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

