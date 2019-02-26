Watch: Roman Reigns Discusses His Leukemia Fight on ‘Good Morning America’

Roman Reigns’ remission tour is officially underway and The Big Dog’s first stop came with an interview on Good Morning America.

On Monday night, Reigns sent the wrestling world into euphoria by revealing his leukemia had gone into remission. Tuesday morning, he joined GMA to discuss his big announcement saying that he’d been dreaming of such a positive moment.

“[Raw] was one of those things I thought about over and over,” he said. “This journey not going to be complete until I step back in that ring … I was so nervous last night.”

Reigns echoed his gratitude from Raw, as he mentioned how supposed he’s felt in recent months

“Everybody was thinking about me,” Reigns told Robin Roberts. “I feel so blessed to receive that type of attention, that type of love.”

Reigns went on to share how his family handled the rough patches and underlined how supportive they’ve been.

“They are the ones worrying to death, my mom bless her heart, she is the biggest worry wart in the world,” he said. “The first time it felt like I was on an island. This time it just felt like I was surrounded by guardian angels.”

In October, Reigns iced the wrestling world with news that his Leukemia had returned after being dormant for 11 years. That night, he relinquished his Universal Championship and took an indefinite leave from the company. But now he’s back, even getting physical on Raw.

“I’m back, I didn’t get enough,” Reigns said. “I said it before, I’m going to say it a lot, thank you.” And I didn’t really get a chance because I’m not going to lie, I was nervous, and it was overwhelming just to hear the response and they actually cheered me. Crazy,” he continued. “But I just want to say, I hugged the hell out of her out there, but I just wanted to say thank you to my mom, thank you to my family, thank you to my children, but most of all thank you to my wife. Along with everyone else that sent their support and prayers. I just don’t feel like I would be in this position, feeling this good without all you guys. So, one more time and it’s not the last time, but it’s one more time. Thank you,” said Reigns.

Photo: Good Morning America