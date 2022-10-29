Roman Reigns Returns to WWE SmackDown, Threatens Jey Uso With Turning Sami Zayn into Sami Uso

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown tonight, but he was not a fan of what he saw. The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa kicked off SmackDown with a Tag Team match against The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch, and Jey and Jimmy Uso were also on hand. Despite Jey and Sami's issues over the past few weeks, they tried to get on the same page for tonight's match, but then actions from Jey caused the Brutes to win, and that caused chaos amongst the group. Then things got worse when Reigns' music hit and the Tribal Chief made his grand return.

Zayn was clearly playing possum so that he could put his knees up on a falling Butch, but Jey pulled him out of the ring in a move that seemed to be a reaction to the many Sami chants. After they argued and the Brutes won the match, Solo looked angry and so did Jimmy, and then Jimmy and Jey almost got into it.

When Reigns approached the ring he made them wait a bit and then took the microphone to address things. Reigns said "You've acknowledged me, and now it's time for me to acknowledge this elephant in the room. You two. You want to act like kids, then we're going to treat you like kids. I don't believe in airing the backstage in the ring. I believe in fighting in the ring and handling your business. This is what I want you to do. I want you to put it all on the table and get it out, because I want this fixed right now."

Sami was up first, and then the Sami chants started. Sami said "I'll be the first to admit that there's been a communication breakdown as of late, and I feel like it's pretty specifically with Jey. Look, I'll be honest, I don't understand what's going on here. I like you, I've always liked you, and we've always gotten along, but ever since I started hanging out with the Bloodline you can't stand me. Jimmy is fine. Solo is fine, but I don't know what happened. Whatever I did I'm sorry. I just don't want this to go on anymore. Whatever I did, I'm sorry. Can we just be cool? Can we bury the hatchet once and for all?"

"I don't give a damn what The Tribal Chief says!"



Jey was hesitant to shake Sami's hand, and then he got on the mic. "Sami you've got about 2 seconds to get that out of my face. I don't like you. I don't like your hair. I don't like your face. I don't like that shirt you wear. I don't like him being around my family every single week. My dawg that. My daw this. How do you think you're a part of the Bloodline if you ain't blood? Newsflash Uce. You never will be. Nobody here likes you. You a lame ass Uce."

Sami said "Why are you yelling at me. I'm trying to make peace. The Tribal Chief said.." but then Jey cut him off, saying "I don't give a damn what the Tribal Chief said." Roman's face was shocked, and you could see Jey cowering a bit as he turned around and faced him. As Reigns started to get closer Sami stepped towards them both and tried to calm down the situation, telling Roman sorry and that Jey "hasn't been really Ucey lately."

At this point you could tell Reigns was holding in a laugh and then he started smiling. He grabbed Jey's shoulder and said "Is this why you're having a problem Jey? Because you're not feeling...Ucey?"

At every mention of the word, Ucey Jey could also be seen trying not to laugh, and then Reigns came in with an ultimatum, saying that if he didn't get his act together he was going to make Sami more Bloodline than ever. "I'm going to take that honorary away, and I'm gonna make him a full-blown Uce. We're just going to change his name. You know what that name's going to be? We're going to name him Sami Uso ya'll!"

Heyman then jumped in and brought things to a close, and this was easily one of the best Bloodline segments yet.

What did you think of the segment and SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling and SmackDown with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!