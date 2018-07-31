Chris Jericho Explains Why a Roman Reigns Heel Turn is Pointless

Anyone who watches WWE understands that Roman Reigns gets booed in every building he enters. And the common belief is that WWE should lean into that bitterness and turn The Big Dog heel.

But Chris Jericho knows that will accomplish nothing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an appearance on The Jim Ross Report, Jericho reasoned that the clamoring for Reigns to become a villain is misguided.

“I think people get too preoccupied with, ‘oh, turn him heel!’ Okay, turn him heel. Then what happens? Everybody that was booing him starts cheering him, so then he’s a babyface anyways! What difference does it make?”

People want to see Reigns as a full-blown bad guy, but if WWE grants that wish, it would make a large chunk of fans happy, thus more likely to cheer Roman Reigns. And then instead of a babyface that gets booed, he’d be a heel that gets love.

“It is [difficult to be a heel nowadays], but, once again, I’ve worked with Roman Reigns in 2017, I don’t know, two dozen times,” said Jericho. “I had so much fun working with him in every single aspect and I’d say in those two dozen times there were only two or three times where he wasn’t the super over babyface. You just have to know what to do [as a heel]. You have to know how to live in that moment. Just be a piece of s—t, man! It’s really easy to do if you know how to tap into it and Roman is a tremendous worker. He’s fun to work with.

Jericho joins a long list of current WWE Superstars who vouch for Reigns’ talent. At this point even the staunches or Reigns detractors have stopped bashing Reigns’ in-ring work. Instead, the bitterness comes from the number of opportunities that fall in The Big Dog’s lap. But to Jericho, being upset at how a wrestler is booked is silly.

“There’s one thing that people have to realize and it’s that you can’t change the booking [as a performer],” explained Jericho. “Not even I can change the booking. Not even Brock Lesnar can change the booking. If the booking dictates, ‘well, here’s the finish of the match with A, B, C, and D,’ and you think it sucks, it doesn’t matter. Vince [McMahon]’s big quote is, ‘I just book this s—t – you make it work.’ If he books something that’s not good, you’ve got to do your best to make it work and sometimes it doesn’t work and it’s not the talents’ fault. Nobody’s going out there and dictating their own finishes or dictating their own angles and storylines. You can have influence, but at the end of the day, there’s one guy that decides what we all do.”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]