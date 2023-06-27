Roman Reigns Could End a Five-Year-Old Streak With a Loss at Money in the Bank 2023

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view this weekend. The tensions between "The Tribal Chief" and the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions reached a boiling point last month during the Night of Champions main event when Jimmy Uso finally snapped on Reigns and nailed him with a pair of superkicks. The attack wound up costing Reigns and Sikoa their chance to win the undisputed tag titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, while also handing Reigns his first loss in a pay-per-view main event since WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Reigns could see another five-year-old streak end this Saturday should he and Sikoa lose, as it would be the first time Reigns has lost back-to-back matches on either TV or pay-per-view since 2018. That year saw Reigns fail to beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in the WrestleMania 34 main event, followed by another loss to Lesnar inside a Steel Cage at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Since returning from hiatus at SummerSlam 2020, Reigns has competed in 45 matches on either TV or pay-per-view. The number of loses he's taken during that time, even via DQ, can be counted on one hand.

"That's really Roman's greatest challenge in life is topping himself," Paul Heyman proclaimed in a recent interview with Pat McAfee. "The Roman Reigns of tomorrow has to be better than the Roman Reigns of today, and the Roman Reigns two days from now needs to be better than the Roman Reigns tomorrow. So the only true 'challenger' to Roman Reigns is himself, that he has to be constantly better; he can never truly peak because once he peaks, that's it, we've reached the apex, it's time to go do something else. But in challenging himself to be greater tomorrow than he is today ... then we are constantly evolving and 'The Tribal Chief' gets better and better.'"

