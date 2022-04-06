What’s Next for Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 38?

Roman Reigns’ list of accomplishments as “The Tribal Chief” is starting to get obnoxiously long. Setting aside all the financial and ticket sale records WWE has broken with Reigns as its top star, the man has the longest reign as Universal Champion in company history, will break Brock Lesnar’s record for most combined days with the title in a little over a month and just unified the WWE and Universal Championships while main eventing WrestleMania for the sixth time.

Reigns closed out this week’s Raw by promising to reveal the next step for himself and The Bloodline on this week’s SmackDown. But what’s next for “The Head of the Table?” Based on upcoming WWE live event lineups, Drew McIntyre appears to be the next man up to try and dethrone Reigns, while Cody Rhodes is also teasing a future match with him for the WWE title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“…When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top. And I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproduct of being on top. Some of the pushback that a new face, a new individual [deals with],” Rhodes said on this week’s edition of The Bump. “But the thing that makes a champion in any company is consistency. And when he said ‘Dallas, Texas, acknowledge me’ and whether they’re supposed to boo, cheer, whatever it might be, and they acknowledged him. That’s what, you want to know a term that is really overused in what we do, is over.

“…He has truly gotten over via consistency and via hard work. What he has going now with Paul Heyman and [The Usos],” Rhodes added. “I don’t want to use this word because I don’t want to sound like… he’s an intimidating presence. I just look forward to obviously, again, it exists. There’s a match out there that is likely the match that exists out there. But before the matches, you’ve got to cross paths in some capacity and we haven’t yet, and I look forward to that.”

As for WWE’s plans for Reigns outside of the ring, WWE president Tony Khan was on The Town with Matthew Belloni recently and teased what plans they have for him. He also hinted at the long-awaited dream match between Reigns and The Rock.

“We think he’s certainly up there, and we have big plans with him to help him crossover, which we think will be great for him and certainly great to do with him. Yeah, we think he has that,” Khan said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). Regarding Rock, he said, “Yeah, it’s like a Samoan dynasty. There’s a lot of connection there and we’ll see what plays out there over time.”