WWE: Latest Update on Roman Reigns Plans for Survivor Series WarGames

Roman Reigns recently surpassed 800 days the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the big question now is what he and the rest of The Bloodline will be doing at Survivor Series WarGames, the final WWE pay-per-view of the year, on Nov. 26 in Boston. Per PWInsider, the plan is currently for The Bloodline (Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) to face the team of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland and Kevin Owens. The report doesn't mention whether or not Owens will miss the show due to the MCL sprain he suffered on a house show this past weekend.

The Bloodline (minus Zayn) wound up getting in a brawl with McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes at the end of last week's SmackDown. "The Scottish Warrior" still has issues with both Reigns and Solo Sikoa for how the main event of Clash at the Castle went down, while Reigns' faction took Sheamus off TV with an injury and retained their tag titles against Butch and Holland at Crown Jewel.

WWE Survivor Series 2022 Card

Men's WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes (Rumored)

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBD vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Roman Reigns' Championship Run Finally Ending

Numerous reports have popped up in recent months regarding Reigns holding both the WWE and Universal Championship as his dominance over WWE's main event scene will be nearing 1,000 consecutive days by WrestleMania 39 next April. Reportedly, WWE has been looking to get one of Reigns' titles (presumably the WWE Championship) off of him in order to give Raw a world champion who consistently appears on television ahead of WrestleMania season, but also doesn't want him to lose in any capacity before his rumored match with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

While there are now reportedly plans for how Reigns' title run will end, there haven't been any details leaked about how/when it will happen. According to WrestleVotes, there was a plan back at Clash at the Castle that involved Austin Theory cashing in Money in the Bank during the main event and Drew McIntyre pinning him to become WWE Champion, but the plan was scrapped hours before the show over concern that it was too convoluted.