Report: WWE Has Plan for Roman Reigns to Lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign will officially hit 800 consecutive days this week, having successfully defended his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Saturday in Riyadh. WWE has just one pay-per-view left for the rest of 2022, Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for Thanksgiving Weekend. Many assume Reigns and The Bloodline will be involved in one of the WarGames matches and won't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again until the Royal Rumble in January, which will likely carry over into WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39.

The big rumored match for that show is still Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes reported back in September that WWE was stuck in a situation where they want to get back to having two world champions by WrestleMania season but also don't want Reigns losing in any capacity before his rumored match with Johnson. The decision to have Reigns unify the WWE and Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 has left Raw without the consistent presence of a world champion ever since, and many critics have cited the decision has hurt the show overall.

How Will Roman Reigns' WWE World Championship Reign End?

The insider spoke with GiveMeSport this week and indicated that Triple H now has a plan for how Reigns' world championship reign will end. No name has been given, but the leading candidate among fans remains Cody Rhodes.

"They have an idea of who is going to beat Roman," the insider stated. "I don't know specifically if it's Cody. I don't know if it's The Rock. I don't know if it's Bray. But I think there's a handful of guys that they would say 'alright, this makes sense for future.' But I don't think it's happening anytime soon, to be honest with you."

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

"The Tribal Chief" defeated Logan Paul in just under 25 minutes on Saturday, delivering a Spear to the YouTube star after outside interference from Jake Paul, The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Reigns was used in the advertising for Survivor Series: WarGames when the first trailer dropped during Crown Jewel, but it's unclear if he'll actually defend the title at the show.

Who do you think eventually ends Reigns' title run — The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Bray Wyatt, or someone completely unexpected? Let us know in the comments!