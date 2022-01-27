Roman Reigns on the Possibility of Vince McMahon Booking Him to Lose The WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for 514 consecutive days, the longest single reign with the title in WWE history. That reign could be in jeopardy this Saturday at the Royal Rumble when he takes on Seth Rollins, given that “The Visionary” has Reigns’ number historically when it comes to title matches on pay-per-view Reigns gave an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week where Jimmy Traina asked him how he would respond if Vince McMahon came to him and said he was booking Reigns to drop the title, whether it be this weekend or at WrestleMania 38 in April.

“The Tribal Chief” couldn’t quite answer, saying, “It’s hard to just speculate on that. I’d have to be in that situation to truly know where I was, I’d have to be able to see all the different variables and be able to see the event of that chain reaction and how it would affect everything. That’s such a tricky question that I wouldn’t even know how to honestly explain what my mindset would be.

When Traina followed up by asking if McMahon would at least be open to discussion about the booking decision. Reigns responded with, “I’m the man, he better listen (laughs)! He better acknowledge me, who else is there, right?”

Do you think it’s possible Rollins dethrones Reigns this weekend? Tell us your predictions down in the comments! Elsewhere in the same interview, Reigns (mostly in character) said Rollins should apologize for accepting the match against him.

“To have that chemistry and that history to fall back on, that’s always a plus. But for me it’s kind of strange because he was just thrown into this position,” Reigns said. “Whether he deserves it or not, I guess that’s for the fans to decide. If you ask me, I don’t think so. He should have stayed on Raw and continued to pursue that WWE Championship. For me, if he was a good friend, he would have been like, ‘Ah, I appreciate the offer Adam Pearce, but you’re an idiot and thank you.’ Because at the end of the day I am who I am and I’m doing what I’m doing. He is who he is and he’s doing what he’s doing. We can let people measure it up or we can go straight to the facts. I’m on a different level than all these guys.

“So does he belong in the ring with me? I think so, I think he’s a top-tier performer in the ring,” he continued. “You can put Seth Rollins in the conversation with anyone. But when it comes to the 360, the total package of what we’re doing, it’s not even his fault. It’s like they’re playing Atari and I’m over here on PS5. I’m just levels ahead of everybody, we’re thinking of things way before them. If he was smart, he’d just apologize for accepting this match. Kiss the ring, acknowledge me, bow down and go back to Mondays.”