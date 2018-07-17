Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss Raw Women’s Championship Match Booked for SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey will finally get her hands on Alexa Bliss at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Aug. 19, and it will be for the Raw Women’s Championship.

A night after her win at Extreme Rules against Nia Jax, Bliss came out with her firned Mickie James to gloat to the fans about still being champion. Her celebration was cut short however, when Rousey appeared in the crowd and cut the two off at the top of the entrance ramp when they tried to escape. She wound up nearly snapping both Bliss and James’ arms in armbar submission attempts, but was stopped by Raw general manager Kurt Angle.

Angle, who suspended Rousey nearly a month ago for putting her hands on him, gave her an extra week of suspension but also awarded her a championship match against Bliss at SummerSlam.

Rousey and Bliss’ feud first started at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in July when Bliss won the Money in the Bank contract early on in the show. She interrupted the title match between Jax and Rousey (who was making her singles debut) by attacking both women with the briefcase, then cashed it in on Jax to win the title. Rousey was notably furious the next night, and wound up powerbombing Bliss through a table.

Her month-long suspension as a result of the attack will not be over until Wednesday, but that didn’t stop the former UFC Champion from getting involved at Extreme Rules. During the Jax-Bliss match she hopped the barricade and attacked James after she went after Natalya with a few weapons. James was left hurting after Rousey nailed her with a judo slam, but Bliss was able to retain her championship amid the confusion in the ring.

Originally a star in the UFC, Rousey made her WWE debut in the final moments of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view back in January. She made her in-ring debut in a mixed tag match with Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34, and picked up the win after forcing the latter to tap with an armbar. She’s since been a consistent presence on Raw, usually in the corner of her training partner Natalya.

The only other match confirmed for SummerSlam so far is a Universal Championship match involving Brock Lesnar. The opponent for “The Beast” will be determined in a No. 1 contender’s match on the July 23 episode of Raw.