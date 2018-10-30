Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch Officially Booked for WWE Survivor Series

No one in WWE has more momentum than Ronda Rousey or Becky Lynch right now. So it’s only fitting they fight as soon as possible. And Survivor Series is that date.

During the first hour of Raw, WWE played a clip from the Evolution post-show of Rousey and Lynch holding a joint interview. Things ended tensely with Lynch promising she’ll see Rousey soon. Moments later, WWE confirmed the respective Champions will meet at Survivor Series on November 18.

This match isn’t exactly a surprise as WWE used the Champion vs. Champion template at the 2017 Survivor Series. However, it was Lynch’s early morning tweet across the bow that made this match inevitable. At the moment, things seem to be in the realm of professional respect, but next month, these two may very well be bitter enemies.

Lynch and Rousey being the first match announced for Survivor Series is a testament to their phenomenal work in 2018. Lynch on SmackDown and Rousey on Raw have proven to be pillars for each show en route to making themselves bonafide company priorities.

While Rousey was destined to get these types of opportunities, she’s zoomed passed even the loftiest of expectations. In less than a year, Rousey is making the case for the best acquisition in WWE history.

