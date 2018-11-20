Latest on WWE’s Plans for Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair Rematch

Before Charlotte Flair turned into a demon, her Survivor Series match with Ronda Rousey was on pace to be one of the best of 2018. WWE clearly left room for this story to pick back up and we just got a hint on when that may be.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE may be angling for Rousey/Flair II to take place at the Royal Rumble in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So Ronda Rousey and Charlotte, from the way the interview went it looks like they’re probably going to do something at the Royal Rumble as well. It looks like they’re going to build to that and then the Becky Lynch match at Mania maybe. But that’s kinda like the deal I guess they could do a three-way at Mania as well but basically that’s what I was told was Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair and there are still other pay-per-views in between for other potential matches so that’s kinda like the deal there,” said Meltzer.

Right now, consider this to be little more than a rumor, but WWE has no shortage of options when it comes to the women’s division. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax are at the forefront of the company at this moment and WWE appears happy to let them keep leading. Rousey will face Jax at TLC in December, but her biggest matches will be with Flair or Lynch.

From this perspective, it looks like WWE will wait until WrestleMania 35 to have Lynch and Rousey meet, with a chance of Jax making it a triple threat. But there is a lot that needs to be settled before we get there.

If Flair and Rousey meet at the Rumble, that means they’re unlikely to compete in the actual battle royal — making Nia Jax, or a title-less Lynch the outright favorites to win the Rumble. But with Flair being on SmackDown and Rousey being Raw’s champion would their grudge match be just for pride or for WWE gold?

Considering how brutal Flair’s attack was, there’s a chance WWE opts for the Non-Sanction Match or some kind of street fight. Rousey could put her belt on the line too, but WWE probably has no plans to take that trophy from her anytime soon.

Regardless of how things go down, WWE’s women’s division is dynamite. Much has been made about female Superstars finally main eventing WrestleMania next year, but at this point, it’s WWE best option. With Roman Reigns out and no one excited about Brock Lesnar being Universal Champion, the women of WWE have the inside lane to nabe WWE’s most hallowed opportunity.

[H/T Ringside News]