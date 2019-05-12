Ronda Rousey Says Kicking the Police Car Rear Window on WWE Raw Caused Her to Get 14 Stitches

Ronda Rousey gave a special interview with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi this week, speaking on a variety of topics from her time in UFC to her WWE run to her plans on starting a family. When the subject of the WWE came up, Rousey revealed that she competed in the WrestleMania 35 main event with 14 stitches in her leg because of an accident that occurred on the episode of Monday Night Raw leading up to the show.

According to Rousey, she wound up getting multiple pieces of glass stuck in her leg during her arrest scene involving Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch when she kicked out the rear window of a police car. She said she didn’t pull out the pieces until just a few days before the interview, and that she had to compete at WrestleMania 35 with 14 stitches in her leg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So they were like, ‘Okay, kick out the window, but don’t kick out the window too hard because we’re gonna bring out the gimmicked glass window, the sugar glass window’. I’m like, ‘Okay cool’. So I kick the window — I guess I dented the frame, so they were like, ‘We can’t put in the sugar glass’ and I was like, ‘I’ll break the real f—ing window’ and they were like, ‘You don’t have to break the window’ and I was like, ‘I wanna break this window!’ So I kick out this window and I’m like, ‘Yeah! I kicked out the window’ and I try kicking out the frame and my heel slipped and the glass went up the back of my leg and I pulled it in,” Rousey said.

Elsewhere in the interview Rousey admitted that she was friends with all of the women in the WWE locker room, even Stephanie McMahon. She also admitted that, because of her time in the UFC, she was nowhere near as nervous about the WrestleMania 35 main event as Flair or Lynch.

“I feel like I get to enjoy wrestling so much more than everybody else, because I’ve just maxed out on pressure. The kind of moments like this past WrestleMania. That main event, that moment was like the most high-pressure, high-stakes, f—ing crazy moment that Charlotte and Becky have ever been in in their lives. And I was just like, ‘I love WrestleMania!’” she said with a cheesy grin.

Rousey wound up suffering her first pinfall loss in that match, dropping the Raw Women’s Championship to Lynch. She stated in a recent YouTube video that she does not plan to return to the WWE until after she has a child, if at all.

H/T Fightful



—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!