Ronda Rousey Lashes out at Vince McMahon for WrestleMania 35 Match Change

Ronda Rousey learned in the closing minutes of Raw this week that Charlotte Flair would be replacing Becky Lynch as her WrestleMania 35 opponent. And just like the majority of WWE’s fanbase, she was furious that the opportunity was being taken away from Becky Lynch.

Rousey voiced her anger over McMahon’s decision on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

“This isn’t what’s best for business,” Rousey said. “This isn’t what’s in demand. I have no idea what the hell this is. Vince McMahon doesn’t even believe in his own girl (Charlotte Flair) — If he didn’t make us the main event of #SurvivorSeries he’s sure as hell not making us the main event of #WrestleMania. The #WomensEvolution was robbed tonight.”

Raw closed out this week Lynch giving an apology to both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for attacking both of them, which put her back in the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 35. McMahon then made his way out and said he didn’t accept Lynch’s apology, nor did he care for her attitude. He then quickly suspended her for 60 days, ensuring that she’d miss WrestleMania on April 7, then brought out Flair as the new No. 1 contender for Rousey.

Both Lynch and Flair responded to McMahon’s decision on Twitter on Monday night. Lynch voiced her outrage by writing “Complete and utter bulls—,” while Flair trolled the outraged fans by writing “I’m going to #WrestleMania… ISN’T THIS EXCITING?!?!”

While the Lynch vs. Rousey storyline has been raging on for months on social media, Flair inserted herself into the equation when she filled in for an injured Lynch at Survivor Series and brutalized Rousey with a kendo stick and a steel chair following their match. Rousey got her revenge at TLC by costing both Lynch and Flair the SmackDown Women’s Championship, pushing over a ladder both were perched on to help Asuka win the title.

Numerous reports have pointed towards a triple threat match between Rousey, Lynch and Flair, so it’s highly likely that Lynch is added back into the WrestleMania match in the coming weeks.