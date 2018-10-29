Ronda Rousey Drew Comparisons to a Pokemon During WWE’s Evolution PPV

The Baddest Woman on the Planet drew some comparisons to a Legendary Pokemon during last night’s Evolution PPV event.

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey is currently one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling after debuting in the WWE earlier this year. Rousey is the current RAW Women’s Champion and headlined the WWE’s first all-women’s PPV, titled “Evolution.” Rousey defeated WWE Superstar Nikki Bella to retain her title, but she also got some attention for her interesting eye shadow choice, which some compared to the Legendary Pokemon Lugia. Her ring attire also had a blue and white color scheme…which matches Lugia’s own color pattern.

Lugia is a powerful Psychic/Flying-Type Pokemon and is known as the “Guardian of the Sea.” The Pokemon played a prominent role in the 2000 movie Pokemon the Movie 2000: The Power of One and this year’s Pokemon movie Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us.

While it’s likely that Rousey’s eyeliner choice was just a coincidence, we should note that Rousey is a major Pokemon fan. Rousey spent some of her teen years as the moderator for a Pokemon Stadium 2 forum under the user name “mew182,” a reference to her favorite Pokemon. Her AOL IM screen name was “judospuff,” a reference to her love of judo and also the Pokemon Jigglypuff.

What’s more – Rousey seems to have kept up on her Pokemon fandom even into her adult years. Rousey mentioned in a 2015 Reddit AMA that she’d most like to fight the Pokemon Throh, as it’s known as the “Judo Pokemon.” Throh is a more recent Pokemon and Rousey would have at least had to stay up on the Pokemon franchise in order to recognize that Pokemon.

Since WWE wrestlers occasionally show off their love for geekdom via special ring outfits, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Rousey comes out to the ring wearing some Pokemon-themed attire. Of course, she has a reputation to maintain, so it might have to wait until after her reign as champion is over.