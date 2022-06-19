Ronda Rousey and Natalya Trade Vicious Shots on Twitter

Ronda Rousey and Natalya have spent the bulk of their TV time building up to their SmackDown Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank by arguing over who has the best submission techniques in their arsenal. But on social media the pair have been taking a much more personal approach, firing shots on Twitter about their respective online profiles. It started with Rousey calling out Natalya for the YouTube channel she hosts along with her sister Jenni dubbed "TheNeidharts."

"Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature," Rousey wrote. Neidhart fired right back by talking about Rousey's YouTube channel — "It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we're not as weird as your hot takes on life."

Natalya also responded to Rousey's recent bizarre description of the WWE Women's Lock Room by pointing out that she doesn't interact with the other wrestlers backstage. Posing as her assistant Bob, she wrote, "This is Bob. Funny that Ms. Rousey describes the women's locker room as cupcakes and other things. Ronda wouldn't know the first thing about the locker room, as she never leaves her private bus. But if she did, she'd actually see that everyone in there secretly hate each other."

She then added, "Bob, you moron! Haven't you been paying attention for the last few years?! We all, in fact, do love each other! We kiss kittens/puppies, braid each other's hair and use Poo-Pourrie in the locker room. Also, Ronda is welcome to change with us at least once before she leaves again!"

Natalya played a major role in training Rousey to wrestle when she first joined WWE, so there's a good chance there's no real-life animosity between the two. Check out the updated card for WWE's Money in the Bank below, scheduled for July 2 in Las Vegas.