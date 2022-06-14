WWE's Natalya Responds to Ronda Rousey's 'Cupcakes' Comments

✖

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has found her next challenger, as she will face Natalya for the Title at Money in the Bank. There already seem to be some shots being thrown ahead of the match, starting with Rousey's recent comments during the Kurt Angle Show. During that conversation, she revealed a conversation she had with Paul Heyman about a locker room going crazy when a pit bull leaves it, with Rousey adding that as far as she knows it's "a bunch of cupcakes and hand jobs. Everyone's having a great time. Well, Natalya wasn't thrilled with that statement and took to Twitter to respond and send a shot of her own.

Natalya wrote "This is Bob. Funny that Ms. Rousey describes the women's locker room as cupcakes and other things. Ronda wouldn't know the first thing about the locker room, as she never leaves her private bus. But if she did, she'd actually see that everyone in there secretly hate each other."

We'll have to wait and see how (or if) Rousey responds, but for full context, here is what Rousey said during her previous interview. When talking about the conversation with Heyman, Rousey said "Heyman was telling me if there was like a pitbull in the room and you don't know about this dog, you know? You don't know this dog and it could probably kill you, you're not going to do anything crazy while the pit bull is in the room. You're going to wait until the pitbull leaves the room and then you get crazy."

Rousey then said "so as far as I know, it's just sunshine and lollipops in the locker room. It's a bunch of cupcakes and handjobs. Everyone's having a great time."

Right now there are still only a few matches actually confirmed for Money in the Bank, but hopefully, more will come into focus during this week's SmackDown on Friday night. In the meantime, you can check out all of the confirmed matches for the card below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch or Asuka vs and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

