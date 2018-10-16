WWE’s Ronda Rousey Demolishes Nikki Bella With John Cena Quip on Raw

Nikki Bella tried to tell Ronda Rousey she was a trailblazer for women’s wrestling on Raw. While she may very well be correct, Ronda Rousey saw an opening and delivered the best insult of 2018.

In what proved to be a fantastic segment between the Bella Twins and Rousey, the Raw Women’s Champion delivered this verbal haymaker after Nikki Bella asserted she had knocked down doors to start the Women’s Revolution.

“THE ONLY DOOR YOU EVER KNOCKED DOWN WAS THE DOOR TO JOHN CENA’S BEDROOM… and he eventually threw you out of that exact same door” – Ronda Rousey strikes again #RAW pic.twitter.com/7ytosPeaYX — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 16, 2018

“The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John Cena’s bedroom. And he eventually threw you out of that exact same door,” bellowed Rousey.

The Philadelphia crowd went wild for Rousey’s barb effectively handing the Raw champ her best moment on the microphone yet. Before things could get physical, the Bellas sent out their own security team who were eventually dismantled by Rousey.

The big takeaway from this is how convincing Rousey is on the microphone. For the most part, WWE has made an effort to limit her exposure to long promos, but now that she’s Champion she has to talk. But like every one challenge WWE has presented her, Rouse has proven to be up to the task.

After that magnificent promo, Ronda Rousey’s stock just got that much higher. WWE struck gold by signing her.#Raw — Robby The Brain™ (@RobbyTheBrain) October 16, 2018

While some of Rousey’s lines were a little too manufactured, but the ones that hit were undeniable.

That Rousey-Bellas segment was absolute gold and the best presentation yet of Ronda’s character. Great writing. #Raw — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) October 16, 2018

Needless to say, Evolution’s main event, one fans were mocking just a week ago, feels like a can’t miss moment. Rousey and Bella will have one more week to build their feud, but to be frank, this story has been told sufficiently. Next week will just be bonus material as we’re all ready to see their Evolution showdown.

In a tweet from Monday afternoon, Rousey promised Raw would go well for her, but we all expected a physical triumph. Instead, Rousey’s kept her promise with arguably the best promo of 2018.

“Don’t miss #RAW tonight cause @thenikkibella and @thebriebella are gunna learn betraying me was the stupidest thing they ever could have done. And considering their extensive record of idiocy, that’s really saying something. #DoNothingBellas,” wrote Rousey,” she wrote on Instagram.