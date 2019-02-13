Ronda Rousey Reportedly Joining Cast of ‘Total Divas’

In just a year Ronda Rousey has proven to be a lucrative addition to WWE. And it looks like the Raw Women’s Champion will tap into another revenue stream for Vince McMahon and Co. when she joins the Season 9 cast of Total Divas.

According to Squared Circle Sirens, Rousey is the newest cast member of Total Divas. While neither Rousey nor WWE has confirmed the news, SCS’s scoop says that Total Divas‘ cameras have been at Rousey’s farm in recent weeks to film for upcoming episodes.

This would be massive news for Total Divas as Rousey is arguably WWE’s brightest star at the moment. The cast for Season 9 has yet to be made officially bu this week we’ve learned that Lana and Rusev are out and Sonya Deville is in. If Rousey is indeed set to join the cast, that announcement could hit the public very soon.

Multiple reports have indicated that Rousey will take a break from WWE action in the months after WrestleMania. While she’s confirmed to be under contract until 2021, Rousey may take an extended absence from in-ring action in order to start a family. However, if that’s what happens, it looks like the former UFC Champion will still be a vital part of WWE as she’ll instantly be the most intriguing part of Total Divas.

For now, all we know about Rousey is that she’ll be defending her Raw Women’s championship at WrestleMania 35. Right now her opponent will just Charlotte Flair, but all signs point to Becky Lynch finding a way to get involved.

On Tuesday, a report surfaced claiming that Rousey was likely to hang around WWE in May for one more big pay-per-view match. After that, the idea of her leaving to start a family seems like a real possibility. However Rousey has not taken too kindly to people speculating on her private life and in an interview with ESPNW, she slammed the rumor mongers.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” she said. “If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day,” she said.

If the message wasn’t clear, Rousey plainly stated that she’s entitled to her privacy.

“I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing,” said Rousey. “It’s my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”

Rousey went on to admit that starting a family is no secret ambition, but she hasn’t mapped it out that way the media says she has.

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey said. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things,” she said.