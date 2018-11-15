Ronda Rousey Working With Paul Heyman on Promos

Ronda Rousey has been given more and more time with the microphone in recent months, and according to her latest blog the former UFC Champion is getting help from one of the best talkers in the business.

In the latest video of her YouTube series Ronda on the Road, Rousey said she was working with Paul Heyman ahead of Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

“After a long, I don’t even know how long flight, I’m going to chill out and finally get to Kansas City,” Rousey said. “And then meet up with Paul Heyman and we’ll go over some ideas for tomorrow. Then Raw’s tomorrow!”

Rousey wound up cutting a promo on the show about Becky Lynch, calling out Lynch for being a millennial.

“Becky, you are so hypersensitive,” Rousey said in her promo. “You aren’t just the man, you are the millennial man. You are the skinny jeans wearing, V-neck sporting, avocado toast munching, winged-shoe wearing, millennial man, with a bubble-wrapped ego and a porcelain self-perception. Someone needs to tell the man that I am not Charlotte Flair, Raw is not Smackdown, and being offended doesn’t make you right.”

Rousey failed to mention that she and Lynch are both 31 and that their birthdays are just two days apart (making them both millennials), but the promo was still well-received from the fans.

Lynch suffered a broken nose and concussion during the closing moments of Raw when Nia Jax accidentally punched her in the face, forcing WWE to pull her from Sunday’s champion vs. champion match with Rousey at Survivor Series. Lynch picked Charlotte Flair to take her spot in the match, but continued to taunt Rousey on social media.

“When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie,” Lynch wrote, bringing up Rousey’s hiatus from mixed martial arts after losing her UFC Bantamweight Championship to Holly Holm in late 2015. “Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both.”

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, WWE is looking to pick up where they left off with Rousey and Lynch for a match at WrestleMania 35, which could potentially be the main event of the show given Rousey’s star power and Lynch’s popularity with the fans.