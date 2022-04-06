Ronda Rousey Responds to Losing to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey hosted a Facebook Gaming stream this week and addressed her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 this past Saturday. The UFC Hall of Famer was able to make “The Queen” tap out late in the bout, but because of the referee being knocked down the match was able to continue. Rousey attempted to revive the referee, but in the process was left wide open to a running big boot and was pinned, giving her the first pinfall loss of her career since WrestleMania 35.

“I’m all sore. I got screwed. I tapped out Charlotte and the ref didn’t see it,” Rousey said (h/t Fightful). “I was trying to wake up the ref, Charlotte tried to ambush me from behind. What a world. Charlotte cheated. I should have been ready for a cheater. There should be no amount of cheating that can beat me, that’s how good I have to be.”

Rousey has yet to be announced for this week’s SmackDown, but there’s no indication that she’ll be taking another long hiatus like back in 2019. Meanwhile, Flair gave a number of interviews prior to WrestleMania where she admitted she wasn’t proud of some of her title reigns for not being a fighting champion.

“I have been on top since 2015, whether I’ve been holding the title or not,” Flair told Bleacher Report. “People don’t realize how much pressure and hard work and dedication and I’ve never been about for a lengthy time. I’ve never had a major injury and to be able to stay on top like that is a tremendous amount of work in our industry. Instead of looking at it as a positive, like ‘Wow, what a consistent performer, what a hard-worker,’ it’s just, ‘Ugh, she’s always in the title picture, she always has the title.’

“There’s a lot of title runs I’m not proud of just because I didn’t do anything with it, but when you look at it, it’s multiple feuds with multiple women that I dropped the title to,” she added. “One of my favorite matches of all time was a main event on Raw where I dropped the title to Bayley in 2017. With where I’m at today, it’s not that they don’t like the good, they just don’t like the best. There’s a quote I look at, that’s not exactly it. But I must be doing something right to always be talked about: good, bad or indifferent.”