Ronda Rousey Says She’s Main Eventing WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey was a guest on Ellen on Tuesday and seemingly cleared the air on WWE’s plans for the two WrestleMania 38 main events. WWE has played fast and loose with the term “main event” in recent years and there have been some reports that either the KO Show segment involving Kevin Owens and Steve Austin or the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rousey will close WrestleMania Saturday.

The former UFC Champion seemed to have a definitive answer, saying, “I’m going to be in the main event for the second time. I was part of the first main event with women, this is the third. It’s becoming almost something that doesn’t even need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal” (h/t Fightful). Stay tuned for future updates.

Paul Heyman spoke with Richard Deitsch for the latest episode of the Sports Media Podcast and mused over the idea of working with either Rousey or Flair in the event that Roman Reigns was off TV. When it came to Rousey, he said, “There are things about Ronda Rousey that are so ahead of the curve, that are so beyond anybody’s ability to even fathom how great she can be. And there’s no way that she can reach that on her own. She needs someone to bounce off of, to perform with.”

Check out the updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 below! We’ll have live coverage of the entire weekend beginning with Friday’s episode of SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony.

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Seth Rollins vs. Opponent of Vince McMahon's Choosing

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs
Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)