WrestleMania 38: What Will the Main Event of WrestleMania Saturday Be?

WrestleMania 38 will be spread across two nights this coming weekend, with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All Match for both the WWE and Universal Championships. But as for Saturday night (dubbed WrestleMania Saturday), it’s still not clear what the main event will be. Last year’s Night One of WrestleMania had Bianca Belair (that year’s Women’s Royal Rumble winner) challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship So, for a while, many assumed SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey would close this year’s show.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that the KO Show segment involving Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin would close out the night. Reddit user u/kerrmit125, which has broken a number of backstage stories recently, reported the same this week. The account also noted that Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship will open Saturday’s show.

Despite it not being labeled as a match, Owens and Austin have both indicated that they’ll be fighting during the segment. Austin stated during his announcement video, “For 19 years I’ve had to live with that defeat knowing my time was up. Kevin Owens, I want to thank you for waking up something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that damn mealy mouth of yours talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention. And why would you want to do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of b—. Or two, you are looking to get your a— kicked by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Whether you want to call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever. I will guarantee you this, in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career at WrestleMania, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoopa— on you, Kevin Owens. And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

Owens then promised at the end of his promo on this week’s Raw that he’ll nail Austin with a Stunner and pour a beer on his unconscious body if he tries anything funny during the segment. Should Austin and Owens close the show, or should an actual match get that honor? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!