Ronda Rousey on WWE’s Bella Twins: ‘They’re a Bunch of Untrustworthy B—s’

While Ronda Rousey has had beef with other WWE Superstars, her rivalry with the Bella Twins will be her most combustible yet. After being set up and betrayed on Raw, Rousey is officially out of nice things to say about Nikki and Brie Bella.

TMZ caught up with Rousey and husband Travis Brown and asked the Raw women’s Champion about being on the wrong end of a backstabbing.

“Nikki Bella, Brie Bella … they’re a bunch of untrustworthy bitches,” Rousey said. “The most respectful thing for me to do is to go out and beat her right away, right? So, I’m not gonna be respectful.”

Soon after being jumped by the Bellas, WWE announced Rousey vs. Nikki for the October 28 Evolution pay-per-view. As this moment their match for the Raw Women’s Championship is expected to close out the historic all-women’s event.

After dusting herself off, Rousey posted an ominous Instagram message for the Bellas with a reference to classic literature.

“Dante’s Inferno says the innermost circle of hell is reserved for betrayers… That each of Lucifer’s three heads gnaws on the greatest sinners of human history …. Believe me, @thenikkibella @thebriebella you’ll prefer a relaxing break in the devil’s mouth over what’s coming for you at Evolution. #RondaVsBella #Evolution #WWEevolution,” she wrote.

In a short amount of time, Rousey has already established that she can flip the switch and become a killing machine. This moment usually happens mid-match, but it looks like Rousey is already at that point. WWE has two episode of Raw to add to this story, but it may already be Rousey best narrative yet. While WrestleMania 34 and Money in the Bank were fantastic to watch, this seems to be Rousey first classic WWE story. She’s done nothing but excel as opportunity knocks and this Bella rivalry could end up being exceptional.

As of now, their match at Evolution may prove to be a one-off. With Survivor Series looming, Rouseu and Bella may soon be done with one-on-one matches and WWE may opt for Team Rousey vs. Team Bella in November. There’s always the possibility of the Four Horsewomen of WWE vs the Four Horsewomen of MMA, but with Rousey’s cronies still developing as professional wrestlers, it seems unlikely WWE would call up them for one of their biggest pay-per-views of the year.

Regardless, Rousey vs. Bella promises some good theater as the UFC Hall of Famer may have her best juxtaposition yet. Bella and Rousey come from very different backgrounds and now that Nikki is a full-blown heel she may be on the verge of turning in her best work as a WWE Superstar.