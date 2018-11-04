Ronda Rousey Reveals Her WWE Dream Match and We Would Love to See It

In less than a year, Ronda Rousey has become the face of the WWE RAW women’s division. After dispatching of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella in recent months, the RAW women’s champion is looking ahead to a new feud this month at Survivor Series.

WWE announced just after their all women’s PPV event last weekend, Evolution, that both brand’s women’s champions will face off this month at Survivor Series. This means Rousey will take on SmackDown’s Becky Lynch, arguably the most popular star in the women’s division right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the match with Lynch is sure to be fantastic, Rousey spoke about her dream match during a recent interview with the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast. That opponent isn’t Lynch but rather another star from the RAW brand.

“I would really love to wrestle Sasha Banks,” Rousey explained. “I’ve been so impressed watching her work and being able to see her from the back and see her work and I was already a fan of her before. I think we’d be able to make something great together. And I think she’s given a lot of women their best matches ever, but I almost feel like I’m not at the right level yet for her, you know? I really think we could make something really special and really great, but I don’t know if I’m at the level that’s ready for that yet and I don’t know what the company – if they would ever like that, but in a perfect world, I would definitely love that, for sure.”

It’s interesting that Rousey came out and admitted her wrestling abilities right now aren’t on par with Banks. While Rousey is currently the champion on the RAW brand, there wouldn’t be much argument from fans or industry experts alike that Banks is one of the top performers on the show.

Banks has spent most of 2018 far away from the championship picture. She started off the year embroiled in a feud with Bayley that had the potential for a great blow-off match and character shift (heel turn) for one of the competitors. Instead, WWE opted to have them make amends and they’ve been placed in a tag team heading nowhere ever since. That undoubtedly stalled momentum for both women and they are both in dire need of something new.

Both Bayley and Banks are easily capable and deserving of being at the top of the card on RAW, and a feud with Rousey could definitely be just what the doctor ordered for Banks. One would expect that in a feud with Rousey, we would get a heel Banks, as a Rousey heel turn doesn’t seem likely in the near future. That would actually be to Banks’ benefit, as she has always excelled more as a heel.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey? Let us know in the comments section!