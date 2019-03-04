Ronda Rousey on WWE: ‘I Love this Job, But I Don’t Need It’

If she wanted to, Ronda Rousey could do Bowflex commercials the rest of her life and live happily ever after. But instead of mailing it in, Rousey committed herself to a career in WWE but she’s fully aware it’s not a necessary journey for her.

In a recent episode of her Ronda on the Road web series, Rousey cut a front seat promo, reminding herself and views that her WWE hustle, while fun, isn’t something she has to do.

“The thing is, I love this job. I really love this job. But I don’t need it at all. Not in the least little bit.”

Those words may haunt Vince McMahon, but Rousey’s “nothing to lose” attitude gives her a freedom that most WWE Superstars don’t get to enjoy.

“So the second I’m not happy, I reserve the right to walk out the door and live happily ever after with the love of my life,” she said.

Wealthy Gorilla says that Rousey’s net worth is around $12 million. Even if that number is a rough estimate, Rousey is likely making a hefty salary as WWE’s top female attraction. Since August, Rousey has been the Raw Women’s Champion, keeping her at the forefront a billion-dollar company. Rousey contintued—in kayfaybe—by saying that WWE Superstars are bound to the limited privileges that WWE hands out, however, she is free to go whenever she pleases.

“The Authority, so they are called in this company, are just used to bullying everyone around. And like I said, they give them just enough for them to live a lavish lifestyle, but still have to come back. I don’t,” she said.

There has been no shortage of rumors regarding Rousey’s potential exit from WWE. However, TMZ confirmed that Rousey’s WWE contract runs until 2021. But, Rousey apparently does have an understanding with WWE that would allow her to take a break to have children. While that has yet to be fully confirmed, Rousey is expected to take a break from WWE sometime after WrestleMania 35.

But in an interview with ESPNW, Rousey bashed the media for reporting on her private family plans.

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus,” she said. “If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day.”

“I’ve not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family,” Rousey said. “But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you’re less likely to get pregnant? I’ve never had a baby before, I don’t know these kinds of things,” she said.