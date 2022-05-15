WWE Legend Pitches Becoming Ronda Rousey's Manager

✖

Paige (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis) hasn't appeared on WWE programming in any capacity since March 2020, but the former Divas Champion hasn't given up on one idea that could get her back on TV — managing Ronda Rousey. "The Anti-Diva" dipped her toe into the world of managing in 2019, working alongside Asuka and Kairi Sane as the Kabuki Warriors. She pitched the idea as far back as 2018 during Rousey's initial run and floated the idea out on Twitter this week after WWE posed a question about Rousey's future on Twitter.

The 29-year-old officially retired from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a number of neck injuries. She has, however, consistently teased making some sort of return to the business.

Another person who has talked about possibly being Rousey's manager is Paul Heyman, who works closely with Rousey backstage. He was asked back in March about possibly working with both Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

"I can't tell you that Charlotte Flair isn't 1A either," Heyman said. "And oppose Ronda Rousey, that would also interest me. I also think that Charlotte Flair is a dramatically underutilized talent both by WWE...but also by Charlotte Flair. I don't think she understands just how great she is and I don't think that's a skillset someone can be taught without hands-on experience out together with synergy and a professional intimacy and trust. Again, it's about [the] method, but if I was able to perform with her, I think I could bring something out of Charlotte, a level of greatness that she can't achieve on her own. That no one can achieve on their own."

"There are things about Ronda Rousey that are so ahead of the curve, that are so beyond anybody's ability to even fathom how great she can be. And there's no way that she can reach that on her own. She needs someone to bounce off of, to perform with," he added.