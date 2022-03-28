Ronda Rousey Shoots Down WWE’s Announcement That She’ll Compete on WWE Raw Tonight

WWE announced on their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon that this week’s Monday Night Raw, dubbed “WrestleMania Raw,” would feature a star-studded tag team match as Ronda Rousey & Bianca Belair would partner up to face Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch ahead of their respective matches at WrestleMania 38. However, the announcement was later taken down and there’s no sign of it on WWE.com or WWE’s official Twitter channel. Rousey then shot down the idea on a Facebook Gaming stream, saying she won’t be at Raw tonight.

“I’m not going to be at Raw tomorrow. I think that’s a mistake or something because if I was going to be at Raw tomorrow, I would be leaving today. So, no I’m not going to be there because I’m here,” Rousey said (h/t Cageside Seats). As for Raw itself, here’s the current lineup:

Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns confrontation

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Natalya, Shayna Bazsler, Zelina Vega & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

Rousey has stated in recent streams that she intends on staying with WWE past WrestleMania, where she’ll be challenging Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Her previous run with the company lasted from the 2018 Royal Rumble up through WrestleMania 35, after which she took a hiatus so she and her husband Travis Browne could have a baby. She finally returned as a competitor in the Women’s Royal Rumble back in January and won, but instead of challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship (the woman who beat her for the same title back at WrestleMania 35), she instead focused on Flair.

Below is the full card for WrestleMania 38. Stay tuned for live coverage of the event as it takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2-3.

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair AJ Styles vs. Edge

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)