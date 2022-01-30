Ronda Rousey Returns to the WWE in the Women’s Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey has officially returned to the WWE in the Women’s Royal Rumble match! The Royal Rumble is always full of some of the biggest surprises of the year as it’s where WWE sets the table for the rest of the WrestleMania season to come and with it has also set a major player in motion for the months to come if everything works out. After making her initial debut with the WWE a few years ago, fans have been curious to see what could be coming next for Rousey should she ever officially make her return.

Making her return to the WWE as the 28th entrant to the Women’s Rumble match overall, Ronda Rousey immediately made a mark on the match and eliminated a few notable competitors who had survived up until that moment. Making matters even more interesting was that Shayna Baszler was entered not long after. Now it’s just a matter of seeing just how long her return to the WWE will last.

Ronda Rousey has been named in several of the reports about the future plans for WrestleMania 38, and while it’s still much too soon to see whether or not this will work out in the long run she’s such a major return that it’s highly unlikely that she would not be factored into the plans for the rest of the WrestleMania season. Especially now that this main roster includes players like Baszler, who have a history with Rousey, and the fact that there are two major brands that she could join in the coming weeks.

As of this writing she had made it to the final two of the Royal Rumble match overall, and there’s a good chance that she’ll be making her way to WrestleMania regardless of what could be coming next. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about Rousey’s return to the WWE in the comments below! What would you want to see from her next?

